A legal analyst said she was “floored” after a jury determined that Donald Trump sexually abused and defamed writer E. Jean Carroll in a civil case.

“I'm really floored in a way because there were a number of jurors that all throughout the trial were making me nervous and I would venture a guess were also making E. Jean Carroll's lawyers extremely nervous,” legal analyst Lisa Rubin said during an appearance on MSNBC Tuesday.

Jurors began their deliberations Tuesday after a civil trial over allegations that Trump raped Carroll, 79, in a dressing room in the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the mid-'90s.

She claimed he then defamed her in the October 2022 Truth Social post.

RELATED: 'That dog won't hunt': Fox News legal analyst shoots down Trump's plan for appeal

“You never know what a juror is really thinking until you get a verdict. I am astonished that they awarded E. Jean Carroll a total of $5 million across all of her claims,” Rubin said.

“And one of the things I think is really interesting here is that they didn't find that there was intercourse between Mr. Trump and E. Jean Carroll. That's the difference between the rape and the sexual abuse components of battery, but they did find that we touched her in an unwanted way in either of her sexual or intimate parts for the purposes of gratifying himself, and that is a meaningful, meaningful finding.”

Former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh tweeted: “So the guy who incited an insurrection, was indicted for financial crimes, has now also been found to be a sexual abuser. And soon he’ll be indicted for criminally interfering with election results, and then indicted for…

“And he’ll be the 2024 GOP nominee. Good job Republicans.”

Watch the video below or click here.