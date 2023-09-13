'Legally baseless': Former impeachment counsel slams McCarthy's plan to go after Biden

Former White House ethics czar Norm Eisen penned a scathing takedown for CNN of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for announcing an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden without having any evidence of wrongdoing.
Eisen, who advised the House during the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump, laid out several reasons why he considers the new impeachment bid — ostensibly based on the idea Biden took bribes related to his son's overseas business dealings — "factually unfounded and legally baseless."
"According to the Constitution, impeachments must be based on 'high Crimes and Misdemeanors.' But the evidence here does not even amount to allegations of ordinary crimes, much less high ones," wrote Eisen. "Other Republicans have signaled that they believe the same, with several Senate Republicans questioning the strength of the purported evidence offered by their House counterparts. McCarthy himself has dragged his feet on the issue. The more extreme members of his caucus have been pushing for impeachment for months while he had, before this week, declined to commit."
Indeed, noted Eisen, it took far-right members threatening to call a vote to remove McCarthy from the Speakership to get him to cave and move forward with a process he knows has no evidence and no basis.
Compounding the issue, Eisen pointed out, is that McCarthy hasn't even held a vote of the full House to authorize an impeachment inquiry. "Without such a vote, impeachment lacks the force of law. McCarthy bitterly — and now hypocritically — criticized former Speaker Nancy Pelosi for announcing the first Trump impeachment before a vote (she later scheduled one)," he wrote. And their sole evidence right now appears to be that Biden made "small talk" with his son on calls while he was hosting business associates, even though there is no evidence he was party of those business dealings or profited from them.
"The proposed Biden impeachment is a revenge mission and nothing more," concluded Eisen. "Like many things born in retaliation, it is fatally flawed. It should not proceed."