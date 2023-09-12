Kevin McCarthy announces formal impeachment inquiry into Biden
Fox News/screen grab

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced an official impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

In a statement to reporters on Tuesday, McCarthy said there were "serious and credible allegations" of wrongdoing by Biden's family.

"These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction, and corruption, and they warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives," McCarthy said. "That's why today I am directing our House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden."

"This effort will be led by Chairman James Comer of the Committee on Oversight, in coordination with Chairman Jim Jordan for Judiciary Committee and Chairman Jason Smith on Ways and Means," he added. "I would encourage the President and his team to fully cooperate with this investigation in the interests of transparency."

