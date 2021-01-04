Impeachment lawyer makes it clear Democrats tried to warn the GOP Trump's 'behavior' is a 'pattern'

During the impeachment trial against Donald Trump in 2020, it was argued by the House prosecutors that attempting to bribe the president of Ukraine was a pattern of behavior by the president.

On Twitter Sunday, Joshua Matz, who served as a House Judiciary Committee attorney, explained that the team from the House warned the Senate that it would happen again.

Now it has become clear, Trump has done exactly that. In a recording from a conversation Saturday, Trump demanded that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger "find" nearly 12,000 votes so he could win the state of Georgia for the 2020 election.

"Democracy is fragile. Men and women have fought and died to protect ours -- and for the right to participate in it. The president of the United States is a steward of that system, in which 'We the People' are sovereign," says the conclusion of the House impeachment case. "His duty is to uphold the Constitution and protect our lives and liberty. But President Trump has betrayed that trust. He has placed his own interest in retaining power above our national security and commitment to self-governance. He has done so before, he has done so here, and he will undoubtedly do so again. To protect the Nation (sic), and preserve our freedom, President Trump must be impeached by the House of Representatives for abuse of power.

