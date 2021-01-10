Impeachment for sedition is as ‘equally irresponsible’ as Trump’s insurrection: Texas Republican

As calls grew on Saturday for a second impeachment of President Donald Trump, Republicans began circling the wagons in an attempt to defend the leader of their party.

Interestingly, Republicans did not try to defend Trump on the merits, but instead argued that impeachment would be worse than the fatal insurrection by Trump supporters.

On Saturday, a group of Republicans sent a letter begging President-elect Joe Biden to urge Speaker Nancy Pelosi to reject calls for impeachment in the interests of "unity." The letter was panned as "blame-shifting nonsense."

Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) went further, saying Democrats may "incite" violence by holding Trump accountable in a statement that showed he apparently is not educated as to the definition of the word.

"Those calling for impeachment or invoking the 25th Amendment in response to President Trump's rhetoric this week are themselves engaging in intemperate and inflammatory language and calling for action that is equally irresponsible and could well incite further violence," Brady argued.

The Texan did not elaborate on how accountability was "equally irresponsible" to Trump supporters's fatal insurrection as they attempted to overturn the results of the election.

"They are placing a desire for vengeance above the best interests of the country," Brady claimed.



