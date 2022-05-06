Self-described 'incel' who films himself harassing and pepper-spraying women now wanted on hate crime charges

Police are looking for a man who has posted multiple video of himself harassing women outside bars in Southern California's Orange County, Fox11 reports.

The Costa Mesa Police Department says self-described "incel" Johnny Young is wanted for attacking people after he approached a group of women using explicit language outside a Costa Mesa bar. Police say Young is wanted in connection to several hate crimes, but did not mention specifics.

Incel maces a woman who HE harassed... www.youtube.com

Young has posted multiple videos of himself harassing women. In one video, he can be seen pepper spraying women after harassing them.

Watch a report on the story from CBS Los Angeles below:

Costa Mesa police searching for man who pepper sprayed 2 women www.youtube.com

