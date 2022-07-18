Mass shooting with victims reported at Indiana shopping mall

Greenwood Park Mall in Indiana is the site of another mass shooting in the United States Sunday afternoon.
Police are reporting multiple fatalities and injuries. Thus far, Fox59 has reported two people killed and three injured, while NBC's 13 News is reporting the shooter is down.
Witnesses reported they heard a burst of about 20-30 shots of gunfire in the food court and ran for their lives.
Abigail was about to close the store for the day at work when she heard the gunfire. She told WRTV anchor Rafael Sánchez she saw a crowd of people rushing toward her and let in as many as she could before closing the gate behind them.
One shop owner said that he saw bodies laying on the floor as police were rushing in. He was concerned for his staff, which he said were teenagers and fearful they'd be traumatized.
The story is still developing.
See some of the videos below or at this link.
