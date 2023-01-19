Trump meddling in Indiana Senate primary has GOP strategists fearing another 'bloodbath': report

As former President Donald Trump struggles to maintain his iron grip over the Republican Party, one longtime adviser for former Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels has stated that Daniels' possible entry into the Indiana Senate race would make the state, "ground zero of the Republican Civil War," according to Politico.

Trump, who has touted the importance of Indiana in the Republican political sphere, is backing conservative Representative Jim Banks (R-IN), who already has declared that he is running for the Senate seat. Statewide speculation is that moderate Daniels, who has served as both former Governor of Indiana and former President of Purdue University, is planning on running for the same seat in the Senate.

Banks would have to undo the influence that Daniels has developed throughout a political career that literally spans Banks' entire life. Political sources in both Indiana and Washington, D.C. expect Daniels to announce his intentions soon. Daniels' position as a moderate even had him as the focus as a possible GOP presidential nominee in 2012. Daniels centrist positions are in direct opposition of Banks and Trump's wing of the Republican party.

Politico notes that Trump and his allies have been also eyeing the race and have been plotting to ensure Daniels' potential Senate campaign never gets off the ground.

Donald Trump Jr., for instance, has publicly attacked Daniels for being a "weak RINO,” “Mitt Romney 2.0,” and “Mitch Romney (RINO-IN)."

Two sources also tell the publication that Trump has privately derided Daniels as a "midget."

One GOP strategist who works on Senate races told the publication that the race was shaping up to be a "bloodbath."