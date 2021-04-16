Indianapolis gunman who killed 8 ID'd as 19-year-old male who was a former employee: police

More details are emerging about the mass shooting at at an Indianapolis FedEx facility that occurred late Thursday evening.

"Indianapolis police on Friday afternoon identified the suspect as 19-year-old Brandon Hole, who was last employed by FedEx in 2020, said Deputy Chief Craig McCartt," CNN reported Friday. "Hole was found dead of a gunshot wound that appeared to be self-inflicted, McCartt said. The suspect was known to federal and local authorities, and a relative reached out to authorities warning about that person's potential for violence, according to three law enforcement sources briefed on the matter."

McCartt said a gun was seized in a 2020 incident.

"Investigators are trying to determine the motive and were searching what they believe is the suspected gunman's home, FBI special agent in charge Paul Keenan told reporters late Friday morning," CNN reported. "The mass shooting is the country's deadliest since 10 people were killed March 22 at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado."