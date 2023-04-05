How Trump's long history of other people fixing his problems ended today

One of the things that Dr. Mary Trump, Ph.D. talks about in her book is that Donald Trump has had a number of people take care of things for him throughout his life. Mentioning that, MSNBC host Joy Reid remarked that each of the scandals cited in Alvin Bragg's statement of facts in the indictment are examples of people simply trying to fix Trump's problems.

"Donald Trump has always relied on more intelligent, powerful men, to fix everything," she said. "When it was his financial issue, his father would fix it. He would burn money, essentially, throw it in the incinerator. The father would give him more. He even got extra money from the father's will because he took it from his siblings. The father's money fixed it. He lost $317 million of his inheritance! Went deep into the hole. The courts fixed it. Roy Cohn, who could step in and fix everything. The courts always fixed his problems. He had Michael Cohen whose job was to fix this. And he had AMI [American Media Incorporated, the parent company of the National Enquirer], whose job was to fix this."

She's referring to a slate of citations in Bragg's indictment that explains how Trump began working with AMI and David Pecker to figure out a way that the National Enquirer could help him.

"They agreed, these three entities agreed," Reid continued, "Don't worry about all of the dirt in your background, we will fix it. So, when the doorman comes forward, give him $30,000, we'll fix it. When the first woman Karen McDougal comes, no problem, we will fix it. Then the third one comes along Stormy Daniels, we will fix it. But then, at some point, the criminal justice system stepped in and said hey, Michael Cohen what was this long HELOC for? Oh, you didn't tell the truth to the bank? Felony. And nicked Michael Cohen. And then, in the last bit of this filing today, in the narrative, they talked about the intimidation campaign to get Cohen to not talk. They talk about the fact that Cohen was told to just be smart, stick with us, we are good don't waver. You've got friends in high places."

AMI, however, made it clear that "it was about trying to fix the election," she said.

"This is the first time Donald Trump had no one that could fix it," Reid closed.

See the discussion below or at the link here.