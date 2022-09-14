Woman arrested after video shows her attacking indigenous group for not wearing bras

A Canadian woman is facing several charges after she was caught on video assaulting a group of indigenous women for allegedly not wearing bras, the Ottawa Citizen reports.

Officers responded to the scene after a woman identified Laura Gagnon said she had been assaulted. In a video uploaded to Twitter by Gagnon, she can be seen being accosted by another woman for not wearing a bra.

Gagnon, who belongs to a the Anishinaabe group, can be heard in the video asking the attacker why she was targeting an indigenous woman and "body-shaming" her for not wearing a bra on unceded Algonquin territory. As the International Business Times points out, the Anishinaabe people never ceded or legally signed away their lands to the government.

Gagnon's video ended up being recorded from inside a car while she was cornered by a mob that included the woman who previously assaulted her. The mob reportedly took her phone away.

"Yesterday evening, I was attacked by a white woman who was upset I was wearing no bra. I utilized IG (Instagram) live to record her actions against me. I have never experienced a white mob chasing me, and it's the scariest thing that's ever happened to me in my life. Please be safe out there," she wrote on Twitter.

A 37-year-old cyclist has been formally charged with assault and mischief following the encounter, Ottawa Police confirmed. It's not known if it was the same woman who initially attacked Gagnon.

Watch the video below or at this link.