'You just can't let it go?' CNN host fact-checks Trumper twice after he claims the inflation bill was useless

CNN host Pamela Brown refused to allow Donald Trump appointee David Urban to lie on her show about the Inflation Reduction Act that was just passed by Democrats only in a partisan vote in the Senate.
Urban told Brown that the trillions of dollars that will help inflation, deal with climate change disasters, incentivize Americans who want to buy electric vehicles and a slew of other things. Republicans argue that it will make U.S. inflation worse, and Brown conceeded that economists are split on whether it would help inflation. When the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office scored it, they called it a revenue gain for the government.
Urban, however, wouldn't let up. When asked about Republican candidates and a recent flub by Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) on "Face the Nation," Urban went back to talk about the inflation bill.
By the way, back to the inflation reduction act you were talking about earlier, the Penn Wharton budget model said it's going to have zero impact on reducing inflation," he continued. "So, just to put a little flag point on that."
"You just can't let it go, can you, David?" asked Brown rhetorically. As I said earlier, economists have been mixed about whether it will actually reduce inflation, and that is true. Thank you both."
She then ended the panel discussion.
As Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) explained on "State of the Union" Sunday, things like capping prescription drug costs would help, as would measures to help reduce energy costs for Americans. So, while things like gas and groceries have been difficult for Americans, the legislation could help cut costs in other ways.
But “the Treasury secretaries that have served in both Republican and Democratic administrations support this bill,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) admitted on Sunday morning.
See the discussion below or at this link.
