WATCH: InfoWars host announces on-air there’s a warrant for his arrest for Capitol riot

The conspiracy theory website InfoWars was featured more drama than usual on Friday as anchor Owen Shroyer announced that there is a warrant out for his arrest.

"Here's the deal, ladies and gentleman. A couple of hours ago, I was informed by my attorney that there is a warrant out for my arrest with allegations involving January 6th and I will have to turn myself in Monday morning," Shroyer said.

"I'm not going to comment any further on this, I'm not going to take any questions on this today. But again, I was informed by my lawyer that there's a warrant out for my arrest right now and I have to turn myself in by Monday morning. So, that's just that," he said. "Probably shouldn't even be on-air right now, but we're going to go ahead and do a broadcast anyway."

Shroyer was charged with Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct on United States Capitol Grounds and Obstructing and Impeding Passage on United States Capitol Grounds.

BuzzFeed News reports Shroyer is "one of the highest profile right-wing media personalities to be prosecuted in connection with the insurrection so far."

In charging documents, prosecutors pointed out Shroyer's broadcast one day before the January 6th insurrection.

Shroyer reported said "what I'm afraid of is if we do not get this false certification of Biden stopped this week. I'm afraid of what this means for the rest of the month . . . Everybody knows election was stolen . . . are we just going to sit here and become activists for 4 years or are going to actually do something about this . . . whatever that cause or course of cause may be?"

InfoWars promotional material for Jan. 6. DOJ screengrab.

While Shroyer did show up for his InfoWars show on Friday, he did not show up in federal court.

"Shroyer previously had faced criminal charges for disrupting a congressional hearing in December 2019. He entered into a deferred prosecution agreement, which would result in the charges being dropped if he fulfilled certain conditions; those conditions included avoiding further arrest and completing 32 hours of community service," BuzzFeed News reported. "Shroyer was supposed to appear in DC Superior Court on Friday for a hearing to update the judge on the status of his case, but he did not show up, according to the docket."



