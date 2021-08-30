Arizona newspaper breaks down why Jan. 6 committee is investigating Republicans Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar

Arizona's largest newspaper is unsurprised that the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol is investigating two members of the state's congressional delegation.

"The special House committee examining the Jan. 6 riot is reportedly planning to seek phone records from former President Donald Trump and other Republicans involved in the 'Stop the Steal' rallies, including Reps. Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar of Arizona," Ronald Hansen reported for the Arizona Republic. "It isn't surprising that Biggs and Gosar would receive scrutiny from the committee."

The reported noted both Republicans were opposed to the creation of the investigation and were listed in a report on GOP social media efforts to push Trump's "Big Lie" of election fraud. Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) was also featured in the report, which was compiled by Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), who now sits on the select committee.

But that report was based on publicly available social media posts, while the current investigation is focused on private communications.

"Ali Alexander, a Texas man viewed as the lead organizer in the 'Stop the Steal' rallies, singled out Biggs and Gosar, along with Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) for their assistance in a video published before the deadly melee. Brooks is among those whose phone records may be sought," the newspaper noted. "Alexander called Gosar the 'spirit animal' of the effort. Gosar attended at least one rally in Phoenix and referenced 'Stop the Steal' dozens of times on social media before Jan. 6."

In addition to the Arizona Republicans, the committee is reportedly investigating some of the most prominent Republican firebrands in Congress. The list includes Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Jim Jordan (R-OH), and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).



