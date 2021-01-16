WATCH: Texas insurrectionist ask Trump for pardon
Screengrab.

The question of whether Donald Trump will pardon his supporters who have been arrested for the violent insurrection was raised on the CBS station in the Dallas-Ft. Worth media market on Friday night.

"I think we all deserve a pardon. I'm facing a prison sentence. I think I do not deserve that and from what I understand, every person is going to be arrested that was there, so I think everyone deserves a pardon, so I would ask the President of the United States to give me a pardon," said North Texas realtor Jenna Ryan.

Ryan is facing federal charges after flying in a private plane for the January 6th rally to overturn the election.

She pitched her real estate business during the insurrection.

Watch: