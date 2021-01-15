Trump supporter pitched her real estate business to fellow rioters during Capitol insurrection: prosecutors
YouTube/Screen cap

A Trump-loving real estate broker from Texas last week angrily stormed the United States Capitol building -- and then used the opportunity to pitch her realty business to fellow pro-Trump rioters during a failed insurrection attempt.

In a criminal complaint unsealed on Friday, prosecutors claim that realtor Jenna Ryan last week posted a video of herself pledging to storm the Capitol building while seemingly declaring that she didn't care whether she died during the incursion.

"We are going to f*cking go in here," Ryan declared in the video. "Life or death, it doesn't matter. Here we go."

Shortly after this declaration, she decided to let other insurrectionists know that they should look her up if they ever needed to buy a house while in the greater Dallas area.

"Y'all know who to hire for your realtor!" she said in the video. "Jenna Ryan for your realtor!"

Ryan flew from Texas to Washington, D.C. on a private aircraft to take part in the now-infamous January 6th demonstrations aimed at forcing Congress to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 elections.

"We're gonna go down and storm the capitol," Ryan declared in a video shortly before storming the Capitol. "They're down there right now and that's why we came and so that's what we are going to do. So wish me luck."