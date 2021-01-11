Horned Capitol insurrectionist starving in jail because he lacks organic food: his mom

Jacob Chansley, AKA Jake Angeli, the Arizona man who helped break into the U.S. Capitol while wearing horns and animal skin is starving in prison, his mother told ABC15 News.

According to the report, Chansley hasn't eaten since he was detained on Friday, because the jail doesn't have organic food.

"Chansley politely addressed the judge but did not make any statements regarding the charges against him. He did say that he may be able to contact a friend who could provide a private attorney for him," said ABC15.

Before turning himself into the FBI, Chansley told ABC15 that he wasn't worried because he "didn't break any laws. I walked through open doors."

Martha Chansley, who was in the courtroom on Monday, "was unapologetic for her son's role in the violent and deadly disruption of Congress," said the report. "Members had to be evacuated while trying to certify votes from the November presidential election."

Other than the elected officials who had to flee for safety, staff in the Capitol were forced to hide under tables fearful that insurrectionists would kill them once they broke down the door.

Despite the dead animals he wore, his mother called him a "patriot" and the "gentlest person I know."