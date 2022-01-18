US Marshals file response in court to insurrectionists whining they can't shave or get a haircut

Those behind bars in Washington, D.C. for their participation in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, are complaining that they don't have access to haircuts or a shave.

The inmates have complained to the court through their attorneys. According to Scott MacFarlane, the NBC News reporter following the trials, the U.S. Marshals Service federal detention monitor has filed a response.

According to the federal detention monitor, the men could have access to a haircut and shave if they're vaccinated. But the men aren't vaccinated.

"I am further aware that CTF is providing access to COVID-19 vaccines," the filing says. "I also understand that CTF will provide grooming services to prisoners in advance of jury trials. Individuals in unit C2B at CTF also complained that they are not permitted to have personal visits with family and friends. I am aware that CTF does not permit unvaccinated individuals to have personal visits. Again, I am aware that CTF is providing access to COVID-19 vaccines."

See the excerpt below: