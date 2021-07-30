California MAGA rioter nabbed by feds after his own church prayer group turns him in

Yet another supporter of former President Donald Trump has been charged for their role in the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Glenn Allen Brooks of Huntington Beach, California has been charged with disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, along with disorderly conduct and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

In the criminal complaint against Brooks, the FBI explained how he was identified.

"On or about January 30, 2021, the FBI received an electronic tip from Witness #1, who stated that a member of his/her church prayer text group, Glenn Brooks, boasted of his active participation in the January 6, 2021, events at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Witness #1 also stated that Brooks sent photos of his attendance at the Capitol to the church text group that included other people at the riots/protest and a selfie photo of himself inside the Capitol," an FBI special agent attested.

During a follow up interview, the witness provided Brooks' address, phone number and email address. The special agent says the Bureau corroborated the information the witness provided.

The witness also provide a photo of Brooks and said a selfie photo taken inside the Capitol also depicted Brooks.



