'Miracle' surgery re-attaches boy's head after 'internal decapitation': report

Doctors were able to complete a "miracle" surgery where they reattached a boy's head who had suffered an "internal decapitation" as a result of being hit by a car while he was riding his bike, Fox News reported.

Suleiman Hassan, 12, had his skull detached from the top vertebrae of his spine as a result of the accident. The injury is known as a bilateral atlanto occipital joint dislocation.

When the child arrived in the trauma unit, doctors said his head was "almost completely detached from the base of his neck." The following procedure took several hours and required the doctors to use "new plates and fixations in the damaged area."

"Our ability to save the child was thanks to our knowledge and the most innovative technology in the operating room," Dr. Ohad Einav, said.

Hassan has been released from the hospital in Israel with a cervical splint. Doctors will continue to monitor him.

"The fact that such a child has no neurological deficits or sensory or motor dysfunction and that he is functioning normally and walking without an aid after such a long process is no small thing," Einav said.