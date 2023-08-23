Invasive, 'destructive' beetle found in baggage at Detroit Metro Airport

South Asia native Khapra beetle. - U.S. Customs and Border Protection/U.S. Customs and Border Protection/TNS
DETROIT — Remains of an invasive beetle from South Asia were found in an unaccompanied international baggage in June at Detroit Metro Airport, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said. Parts of a Khapra beetle were found during a routine X-ray screening of baggage upon re-entry into the U.S., official said in a statement Tuesday. Screenings showed a bag of rice that originated in India contained the remains, which were later identified by officials from Customs and Borer Protection and U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to the release. "Khapra beetles are not native to the U.S....