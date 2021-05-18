Right-wing group investigated after being caught bragging about writing voter suppression bill: report

The right-wing group Heritage Action is facing an investigation in Iowa after the group's executive director was caught on tape bragging about writing state voter suppression laws.
"The state board that monitors lobbying of Iowa's executive branch is asking for more information from a national organization that claimed involvement in the writing of a wide-ranging elections bill that recently was passed into law," the Sioux City Journal reported Monday. ""In some cases, we actually draft them for them," she said in the video, "or we have a sentinel on our behalf give them the model legislation so it has that grassroots, from-the-bottom-up type of vibe.""
"In some cases, we actually draft them for them," Jessica Anderson said in the video, "or we have a sentinel on our behalf give them the model legislation so it has that grassroots, from-the-bottom-up type of vibe."
"Iowa Rep. Bobby Kaufmann and Iowa Sen. Roby Smith, the Republicans who oversaw the bill's passage in the Legislature, have denied Heritage Action's claims that the group was involved in the bill's creation," the newspaper reported. "In a letter to Heritage Action, Marshall requested any information regarding any contact the group made with Reynolds' office. Marshall also asked Reynolds' office to check their records for any such contact. Marshall said if any materials show Heritage Action made contact with the governor's office regarding the legislation, the board would at a minimum require Heritage to belatedly register as a lobbyist and file any required reports. The board also could pursue disciplinary action, which could result in fines up to $2,000 for each offense, Marshall said."
Leaked Video: Dark Money Group Is Writing Voter Suppression Laws www.youtube.com