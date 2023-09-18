'Dumb as a rock': Trump snaps at Biden as U.S. hostages head for home

Donald Trump dumped on the prisoner exchange agreement brokered by the Biden administration that saw five Americans wrongfully imprisoned in Iran freed Monday.

The agreement gives Tehran access to $6 billion in oil revenues that had been frozen under U.S. sanctions, and five Iranian nationals in U.S. custody are also expected to be released.

The former president raged against the terms in a misspelled social media rant.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"This absolutely ridiculous 6 Billion Dollar Hostage Deal with Iran has set a terrible PRECEDENT for the future," Trump posted on Truth Social. "Buckel up, you are going to see some terrible things start to happen. The 3 years ago highly respected USA has become a laughingstock all over the WORLD. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. VOTE TRUMP!!!"

"I brought 58 HOSTAGES home from many different countries, including North Korea, and I never paid anything," he added. "They all understood they MUST LET THESE PEOPLE COME HOME! Toward the end, it got so that countries didn’t even start the conversation asking for money, because they knew they would not get it. Once you pay, you always pay, & MANY MORE HOSTAGES WILL BE TAKEN. Our grossly incompetent 'leader,' Crooked Joe Biden, gave 6 BILLION DOLLARS for 5 people. Iran gave ZERO for 5. He’s Dumb as a ROCK!"

READ MORE: Boebert's 'explicit groping' video response shows she's in a panic about re-election: MSNBC panelist

As president, Trump reversed decades of U.S. hostage policy against negotiation and won the release of Americans in prisoner swaps, but the nonpartisan FactCheck.org debunked a similar claim as "simply revisionist history to claim his administration 'got 58 hostages released from various hostile countries without … giving up anything.'"