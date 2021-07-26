ADL investigation blows the lid off Oath Keepers 'abusing' tax system by posing as 'charitable' nonprofits
Oath-Keepers via Facebook

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) alerted the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) on Monday that far-right extremists may be abusing the federal tax system.

"In recent months, we have become increasingly concerned about the ways in which extremist and hateful groups operating as 'charitable' non-profits may be abusing their tax-exempt status to further their violent or hateful objectives," ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt wrote in a letter to the IRS.

Greenblatt included a 12-page report that ADL compiled titled, "Extremist and Hate Groups May be Abusing Non-Profit Status."

"As you will see, after a cursory investigation, we uncovered evidence that a range of groups may be making misrepresentations in their tax filings in order to secure tax-exempt status in the first instance; engaging in self-dealing by paying their leaders excessive salaries; and/or diverting funds to enrich friends and family members at the expense of the tax-exempt entity itself," Greenblatt explained in his letter.

The ADL warned the money obtained by allegedly avoiding taxes was fueling right-wing violence.

"In addition, hateful groups with tax-exempt status may be using that status to raise money for violent and/or illegal purposes. In the days leading up to the U.S. Capitol insurrection, for example, Oath Keepers' founder Stewart Rhodes appeared on a podcast to solicit donations to the Oath Keepers Educational Foundation, a 501(c)(3) whose stated purpose on filings is to 'give veterans an opportunity for continued involvement in community service.' Of course, this entity is not in the business of community service. The Oath Keepers is a heavily armed anti-government extremist group, actively recruiting members of law enforcement," Greenblatt explained.

The letter was addressed to Sunita Lough, the deputy commissioner for services and enforcement along with Robert Malone, the direct of exempt organizations and government entities.

The full report cited six organizations by name: Oath Keepers Educational Fund, American Phoenix Project, American Patriot Vanguard Iii Mc., Sovereign American Project, Inc., VDARE Foundation, and the American Freedom Defense Initiative.


Anti-Defamation League letter to the Internal Revenue Service.Screengrab.

SmartNews