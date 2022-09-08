Bannon is in 'a great deal of trouble' with NY prosecutors — and can't get out of it this time: former Trump lawyer

On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," former Donald Trump attorney Ty Cobb outlined how the new charges in New York against longtime Trump adviser Steve Bannon for the We Build The Wall scheme could be a legal dead end for him.

Bannon, who just received a federal conviction on two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the House January 6 Committee, was previously pardoned by Trump for his role in the same scheme for which the state charges were filed.

"You worked at the White House at the same time as Steve Bannon," said anchor Erin Burnett. "The charges in this case are new charges, related to his fundraising scheme to build a border wall. He raised $25 million and took $1 million for his personal use, and that's fraud. How much trouble do you think he's facing?"

"I think he's in a great deal of trouble," said Cobb. "Two of the three colleagues with whom he was charged federally have pled guilty in that case and will be sentenced. The third went to trial, they had a mistrial. He'll be tried again. But I wouldn't be surprised at all to see the colleagues who pled guilty show up on the witness list for the government, assuming the government even needs them."

The facts of the case, Cobb added, "seem straightforward."

"They raised $25 million, assuring people that it would all go to the wall-building project," said Cobb. "Bannon siphoned out $1 million, according to the allegations, and the allegations that the other individuals pled guilty to. I don't think that Bannon has much of a chance in that case. And it will likely result in his conviction and incarceration."

The new charges come as the IRS strips tax-exempt status from a dark money group run by Bannon, which allegedly received some of the money diverted out of We Build The Wall.

RELATED: Former Trump lawyer: There will be an indictment 'relatively soon'

Watch below: