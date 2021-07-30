'Very bad day for Donald Trump': Critics celebrate another legal blow against ex-president
AFP photo of Donald Trump.

Donald Trump suffered another legal blow when the Department of Justice determined the Treasury Department was obligated to turn over the former president's tax returns -- and his critics rejoiced.

The Justice Department's office of legal counsel offered an opinion Friday that found the House Ways and Means Committee had a legislative purpose in seeking the documents, and that decision came hours after news broke that Trump pressured his acting attorney general to declare the results of the election "corrupt."

Handwritten notes compiled by then-deputy attorney general Patrick Donoghue show the ex-president tried Dec. 27 to press then-acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen to call the election results into question and "leave the rest up to" Trump and and his congressional allies.















