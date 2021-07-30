'Very bad day for Donald Trump': Critics celebrate another legal blow against ex-president

Donald Trump suffered another legal blow when the Department of Justice determined the Treasury Department was obligated to turn over the former president's tax returns -- and his critics rejoiced.
The Justice Department's office of legal counsel offered an opinion Friday that found the House Ways and Means Committee had a legislative purpose in seeking the documents, and that decision came hours after news broke that Trump pressured his acting attorney general to declare the results of the election "corrupt."
Handwritten notes compiled by then-deputy attorney general Patrick Donoghue show the ex-president tried Dec. 27 to press then-acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen to call the election results into question and "leave the rest up to" Trump and and his congressional allies.
Finally: Trump's tax returns https://t.co/xv7LS7qiiz— liarslast_join (@liarslast_join) 1627666005.0
Told you so. Very often. From the Justice Department's order to Treasury to turn over Donald Trump's tax returns t… https://t.co/73nYYYsd9U— David Corn (@David Corn) 1627667509.0
- Trump caught pressing DOJ officials to declare the election "corrupt." - DOJ declines to represent elected offic… https://t.co/AIKsWHOguh— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch.com) 1627666973.0
Wow. DoJ hands over notes showing trump committed seditious conspiracy, then orders the treasury to hand over his t… https://t.co/TsEOvnWMiA— Mueller, She Wrote (@Mueller, She Wrote) 1627667278.0
@maggieNYT @npfandos So question, when Mnuchin and others totally IGNORED the federal statute that REQUIRES the tax… https://t.co/08rBmvJAQn— Jon Skinner (@Jon Skinner) 1627666145.0
first they came for Trump's tax returns, and I did not speak out— because I was laughing so hard I couldn't catch m… https://t.co/quoCGXEfyg— Jeff Tiedrich (@Jeff Tiedrich) 1627666986.0
This is a big deal, yes, but we should all have seen his tax returns in *2016.* Every single major party presidenti… https://t.co/G5VlJHMi0E— Brian Klaas (@Brian Klaas) 1627666106.0
@gregolear Are we going to finally see a correction of the original sin of no tax returns that let that criminal ru… https://t.co/JvOg6Ab30J— Thorman Lungie (@Thorman Lungie) 1627666086.0
OMG Now the House will get Trump's taxes. The ones SCOTUS gave to Cy Vance ONLY because he had an ongoing criminal… https://t.co/W4QlkRamDN— Sandi Bachom (@Sandi Bachom) 1627665943.0
Evidence showing that the President pressed DOJ to declare the election results corrupt is devastating. Trump is toast.— Scott Shapiro (@Scott Shapiro) 1627663249.0
The 🍊🤡's tax returns are going to Congress. The U.S. Department of Justice has directed the Treasury Department to… https://t.co/6iMZLxz3Kq— Marisel Morales (@Marisel Morales) 1627666073.0
Let's see all these working-class sycophants justify their taxes when they see, for real, the tax returns that prov… https://t.co/2ehZT1aqza— GreggDaly (@GreggDaly) 1627666034.0
Breaking: DOJ tells Treasury to turn over Trump's tax returns to the Ways and Means Committee. What a Friday. https://t.co/dWYxffJynl— Chris Morris (@Chris Morris) 1627666034.0
Justice Dept has just now ordered the Treasury Dept to release Trump’s tax returns to Congress. https://t.co/47JYoE0QfM— Robin (@Robin) 1627666008.0