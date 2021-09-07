Trump’s itching for a rematch against Biden — but Matt Gaetz explains why he’s waiting to announce 2024 bid
Matt Gaetz via Facebook.

Florida GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz says Donald Trump is likely to run for president again in 2024 because he's tired of being a "heckler" and wants to "throw punches as a combatant."

However, Gaetz and other supporters said while they believe Trump will run, it's doubtful he'll come off the sidelines before the 2022 midterms, according to a new report from Politico.

"Trump sees Biden is on the ropes. He wants to throw punches as a combatant, not a heckler from the stands," Gaetz told Politico, adding that Trump is in no hurry to announce his 2024 campaign because the MAGA base is loyal to him and "a good rule in politics is to be a candidate for as short a time as necessary."

Trump was already planning on running, according to his supporters, but Politico reports that he's showing a "heightened interest" in reclaiming the White House due to "Joe Biden's declining political fortunes," citing the resurgence of COVID-19 and the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

One Trump confidante told Politico that Biden "started bleeding, and Trump is like a shark. He smelled blood."

In addition to privately suggesting that he's running, Trump has been "paying attention to the finer details behind the scenes, such as making editing suggestions to his web ads to make them harder hitting against Biden."

Trump is "motivated by a burning sense of pride and grievance over his loss to Biden," according to Politico, and his unprecedented attacks on his successor "have shattered the norms of post-presidential decorum."

If Trump were to reclaim the White House, he would become only the second president to do so after losing a re-election bid — joining Grover Cleveland. Trump would turn 78 during the 2024 campaign, making him older than Ronald Reagan when he left office.

