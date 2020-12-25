Mental health expert: Donald Trump 'will do anything' to stay in power
Then President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Gov. Mike Pence visit the Carrier air conditioning and heating company in Indianapolis on Dec. 1, 2016. (Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP)

Two thousand twenty was the deadliest year in U.S. history, with 400,000 more deaths than the previous year, and one American dying from Covid-19 every 30 seconds. This week, Donald Trump issued 15 pardons and 5 commutations to mass murderers, corrupt cronies, and human rights violators, in contempt of the rule of law. He also demanded changes to a desperately needed pandemic relief bill, prolonging the deprivation of millions who are going hungry or are without jobs.

This week, he "tweeted": "Our embassy in Baghdad got hit Sunday by several rockets…. Guess where they were from: IRAN…. If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over." Again, he is flirting with international war.

In my "Profile of a Nation," completed over the summer, I wrote: "with an election looming, he will likely refuse to concede the results, call the election a fraud, and refuse to leave office." I also said: "We must come to the recognition that he is truly someone who would do anything, no matter how terrible, no matter how destructive, to stay in power."

Mental health problems need to be dealt with through mental health. This is why we put together "The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump" in 2017, petitioned Congress with over 800 signatures in 2019, and issued videos of over 100 senior mental health professionals three months ago, stating Donald Trump needed to be removed from the presidency.


