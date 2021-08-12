'It's not over': CNN's John Avlon warns​ 'election subversion' will continue without new laws

This week, Americans learned of another official in Donald Trump's administration who quit instead of following his demands to overthrow the 2020 election.
A U.S. Attorney in Georgia quit suddenly before he was scheduled to leave, sending many to wonder what was going on. Seven months later, Byung "BJay" Pak explained to the Senate Judiciary Committee, according to reports from the Wall Street Journal and New York Times, that the White House was miffed that he failed to bring any voter fraud investigations for Georgia.
"This Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney was told by Justice Department officials he would be fired unless he affirmed Trump's claims of voter fraud in Georgia which he could not because there was no evidence," explained CNN's John Avlon. "And so he resigned without explanation in lieu of being fired. We also know that the replacement that Donald Trump put in the job, somebody shifted over from the U.S. Attorney position in savannah, also found there was no evidence."
He said that a picture is emerging from those testifying, including former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, that "Donald Trump was pushing across the body politic, looking for soft places where he could work his will. And it is fortunate for American democracy that where he tried and where it was most sensitive, he encountered resistance, from Rosen, from people like Brad Raffensperger in Georgia. The challenge, of course, is what happens next time, and are Republican officials facing similar pressure willing to do the same thing again that was done with Donald Trump. We don't know the answer to that, and the Senate Judiciary Committee led by Dick Durbin, the chairman, is trying to get some answers."
Avlon explained that paying attention to voter suppression efforts is important, but there is much more that continues to go on, "what an election law expert has called election subversion."
"Brad Raffensperger stood up, did the right thing, was under direct threat on tape by the president of the United States to find 11,000 votes so he could win the election. Raffensperger was kneecapped by his own political party and now Republican congressmen are running to hold that office so the next time, they would do the will of the Trumpist figure. That's why we need to keep our eye on the ball because this is not over."
Legal experts concluded that the latest revelations from Pak give the Justice Department no choice but to indict Donald Trump.
