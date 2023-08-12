Italy repatriates looted ancient artifacts from the U.S.

ROME (Reuters) -Italy said it repatriated 266 ancient artifacts worth tens of millions of euros from the United States, where they had been brought and sold during the late 1990s by an international network of artifact smugglers. The items, the oldest of which date back to the 9th century BC, include works belonging to the periods of the Etruscan civilisation, Magna Graecia and Imperial Rome. A statement from a specialist unit of Italy's carabinieri police on Friday said the return of the artifacts was due to the cooperation between Italian and U.S. judicial authorities. Pictures provided by t...