Ivana Trump is buried at Donald Trump’s New Jersey golf club. Could that mean a tax break for the former president?

A sign is seen at an entrance to the Trump National Golf Club in 2018 in Bedminster, New Jersey. - Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS
Ivana Trump’s death grabbed international headlines, but her New Jersey burial place is now garnering suspicion that its location could mean tax breaks for her ex-husband, former President Donald Trump. Ivana, Trump’s first wife, died July 14 after suffering blunt impact injuries during a fall at her home in New York City, ABC reports. A medical examiner ruled her death an accident. She was 73. She has since been buried in a plot of land at Trump National Golf Club, a sprawling course in Bedminster, New Jersey, that opened in 2004. Now, due to the intricacies of that state's tax laws and how t...
"By not showing Donald Trump understand that their audience will be fine with not seeing Donald Trump on an endless loop as he was shown for so many years during his White House and his two presidential campaigns," said Peters. "I don't think that means Fox has broken up with Trump and he's been complaining about this because they've been putting on Ron DeSantis. Ron DeSantis was on Fox interviews twice in less than five days and that kind of stuff drives Trump crazy because as much as he may like to pick fights with media, Fox included, he ultimately needs them. And where he prefers to be is at the center of the news cycle and that's not where he is right now."
He went on to say that the main reason that the Murdochs have moved on from Trump is that he won't stop talking about the 2020 election being stolen from him. While Trump has persuaded his followers to promote his conspiracy, it's a small percentage of the American public.
"What I think the Murdochs are on to is that most swing voters, the vast majority of the swing voters that you have left, and the Independents and even many Trump supporters, don't want to hear him complaining all of the time," Peters explained. "They don't want to hear him make this all about him, how he's been robbed and he has to go and avenge this grave injustice perpetrated [against him]. They do tire of hearing his whining and that's what the Murdochs have zeroed in on."
Former Republican strategist Tim Miller explained that they're not going to do anything to make Trump disappear but if they could snap their fingers and make it happen, they would.
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker attempted to explain some of the scandals surrounding his campaign in a pre-recorded interview with Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade.
Among the topics discussed were his repeated declines to debate his Democratic opponent Senator Raphael Warnock, his refusal to publicly claim several of his children, confusion on his employment status with the FBI, and controversy surrounding his recent comments on China.
Prior to running for Senate, Walker was a professional NFL running back for twelve seasons. He played college football at the University of Georgia, where he won the Heisman Trophy as a junior.
According to his campaign website, he's the owner and CEO of two businesses in the food and service industry, H. Walker Enterprises, LLC and Renaissance Man Food Services, LLC. His campaign site also says he's been diagnosed with Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) as a result of trauma he experienced in childhood. He claims that he “has dedicated his life to helping others struggling with mental health.”
The source added that aides have “zero” trust in the candidate. Three people interviewed for the article independently called him a “pathological liar.”
In mid-July, the New York Timesasserted that Walker's approach seemed to be improving, noting he "gave a 10-minute stump speech... in which he told no new whoppers, made no obvious mistakes and allowed reporters to witness the whole thing."
"That seeming nonstory was actually news, given how Mr. Walker’s candidacy has been going recently, and it appeared to reflect the labors of a team of Republican operatives who have swooped in to turn around his campaign, after a string of unforced errors called into question his readiness for political prime time," the paper added.
Democratic opponent Rafael Warnock released a new television ad last week criticizing Walker for “dodging” three debate invitations which he himself accepted. Whether they debate or not, Georgia voters will decide in November who will represent them.
Jon Stewart was caught on video getting visibly angry this Monday at a known conspiracy theorist and right-wing activist over the veteran bill he's fighting to get passed.
Jack Posobiec, who helped popularize a conspiracy theory claiming Hillary Clinton was running a child sex trafficking ring out a pizza parlor and who pushed unfounded claims about the murder of former DNC staffer Seth Rich, showed up outside Capitol Hill as Stewart was promoting his lobbying efforts.
While it's not known what exactly precipitated Stewart's anger, the two ended the encounter in a positive note, with Stewart saying he mistook Posobiec for a "troll" and Posobiec saying he actually supports the legislation, known as the PACT Act, that would help thousands of veterans suffering from cancer, respiratory illness and other ailments.
So-called burn pits have been commonly used by the US military in post-September 11 conflicts, and are lit to get rid of everything from plastic bottles to human waste to old tires -- all incinerated with the aid of jet fuel.
But the fumes from these open fires are now suspected of causing a range of illnesses among soldiers who were deployed at such bases, from chronic respiratory ailments to a variety of cancers.
President Joe Biden himself says he thinks these pits were at the root of the brain cancer that claimed the life of his son Beau, who served in Iraq in 2008.
The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that some 3.5 million US service members were exposed to toxic smoke in Afghanistan, Iraq or other conflict zones, and more than 200,000 veterans have registered on lists of people who came into contact with burn pits.