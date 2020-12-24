'Is she pretending to look concerned?': Ivanka buried for boasting about participation in food giveaway

President Donald Trump's last-minute attack on Congress's pandemic relief package threw Washington D.C. into chaos and left some Republican lawmakers angry and embittered about being thrown under the bus. One such lawmaker was Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH), who wrote an angry tweet this week calling out the president for lying about the contents of the legislation that passed the Senate this week by an overwhelming majority.

<p> Gonzalez specifically called out Trump for attacking parts of the package that were requested by his own administration. </p><p> "If Donald Trump didn't want money going to foreign countries, he shouldn't have asked for it," Gonzalez wrote on Twitter. "100 percent of the items he complained about last night were either a lie (i.e. illegals aren't getting $1800) or things in HIS budget (all the foreign aid)." </p><p> Gonzalez also complained that Trump did significant damage to House Republicans even after they loyally carried his water throughout his first term. </p><p> "The House GOP has stood by him for 4 years," he wrote. "If he thinks going on twitter and trashing the bill his team negotiated and we supported on his behalf is going to bring more people to his side in this election fiasco, I hope he's wrong." </p><p> Gonzalez concluded by acknowledging that there was a lot of pork barrel spending in the recently passed omnibus bill, but he said that Trump was to blame for much of it being included. </p><p> "The omni had tons of pork," he wrote. "Again, though, this was Trump's pork." </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">If <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@realDonaldTrump</a> didn't want money going to foreign countries, he shouldn't have asked for it. 100% of the items he complained about last night were either a lie (i.e. illegals aren't getting $1800) or things in HIS budget (all the foreign aid).<a href="https://t.co/HE5WzCNFnx">https://t.co/HE5WzCNFnx</a><br/>— Anthony Gonzalez (@anthonygonzalez) <a href="https://twitter.com/anthonygonzalez/status/1341908100341772288?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 24, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Finally, people are conflating 2 things. The covid deal had none of the pork that is being discussed. It was, however, combined with the omnibus. The omni had tons of pork. Again, though, this was Trump's pork.<br/>— Anthony Gonzalez (@anthonygonzalez) <a href="https://twitter.com/anthonygonzalez/status/1341908102724128768?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 24, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>