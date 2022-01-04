NY AG Letitia James responds to Ivanka Trump and Don Jr. saying they’ll defy her subpoena

New York Attorney General Letitia James has issued subpoenas for Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump as part of a fraud investigation involving the Trump Organization.
The investigation is probing the financial dealings into whether former President Donald Trump artificially inflated assets to score loans from banks and then deflated his assets to pay less in taxes.
The probe began with reports from Washington Post's David Fahrenthold, who obtained financial documents that revealed Trump lied about the number of floors in one of his buildings and the acres of the Trump Winery, which raised questions about whether Trump was keeping two sets of financial books to be used for different purposes.
James made it clear on Twitter that if the Trump children intend to defy subpoenas in the case that she will move forward, and she characterized it as nothing more than a delay tactic. Ultimately, however, they will be forced to testify.
Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump are trying to stop my office from interviewing them under oath as part of our investigation into the Trump Organization and Mr. Trump.\n\nOver two years of delay tactics won't stop our investigation because no one is above the law.— NY AG James (@NY AG James) 1641252631