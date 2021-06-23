Ivanka and Jared's quiet 'distance' from Trump is part of a 'rehab tour' — but it will fail: Jim Acosta

On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," correspondent Jim Acosta reacted to the news that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are silently moving to "distance" themselves from former President Donald Trump as he continues to lie about the 2020 election and push conspiracy theories about fraud.

"It is interesting that they try to distance themselves from Donald Trump because he could use a family intervention right now with the crazy conspiracy theories he is glomming onto," said Acosta. "Think about all of the different projects that Jared Kushner was in charge of at the White House. The coronavirus pandemic. Middle East peace. Criminal justice reform. Immigration, including the border wall. Navigate the politics of a wall on the border. Modernizing the government in addition to a campaign adviser."

"This sounds like a rehab tour on their part to rehabilitate the image somewhat because, as we know, they're not welcomed in polite society as they once were," continued Acosta, adding that such rehabilitation is "impossible" because "They were there for the ugly end to it all. Where are they now to say that what happened on January 6 was an absolute disaster for this country? They haven't done that, and how can they possibly separate themselves from the former president until they do?"

Watch below: