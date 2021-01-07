Jared and Ivanka sister-in-law express frustration: ‘Inciting violence is anti-American’

Newsweek is reporting that last week it was clear to President Donald Trump's officials that things were going to get violent in the United States capitol on Jan. 6, but they refuse to act in advance to ensure safety in the city. "Officials from the FBI, the Secret Service, Homeland Security, the District of Columbia government, the Pentagon, the National Guard, and the Joint Task Force–National Capital Region who spoke to Newsweek last weekend on condition of anonymity, all talked about the potential for protesters and militias and paramilitary goons—egged on by the president—to storm Capitol Hill and even the Capitol building itself," the report said.

<p>It is a question that many are asking after Capitol Police were left understaffed and unable to defend the U.S. Capitol under siege from Trump supporters. Thousands marched from the rally at The Ellipse to the U.S. Capitol, pulled down several barriers, stormed up the steps, crashed through windows, and climbed up the building. </p><p>It prompted many to ask where the National Guard was. Earlier this week, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser requested that the Guard be called in as part of the city's added security for the event. There were conflicting reports on whether Trump ignored it or denied it, but her request got no response. After the rioters breached the Capitol building while Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker Nancy Pelosi were inside, both demanded the Guard be called in. </p><p>"A half-dozen sources spoke openly about this very scenario: that the mob would take over the 'People's House' and that somehow the system would break down," said <em>Newsweek</em>. "They speculated that this could occur because of the president's treasonous behavior, because of leadership deficiencies in the federal government and Congress, because of the extreme partisanship of the moment, and because everyone was looking the wrong way."</p><p>Agencies are now passing around blame. Officials have already begun asking questions about the failure to secure the building. It's likely that hearings will likely be announced in short order. </p><p><a href="https://www.newsweek.com/fbi-homeland-security-white-house-advisers-foresaw-possible-riots-looked-other-way-1559535" target="_blank">See the full Newsweek report. </a></p>