New Trump documentary outlines Ivanka's dodge on Jan. 6 trying to please her father and tell the truth

The new documentary on the final months of the Donald Trump White House was released on Discovery+ Sunday, indicating the eldest Trump daughter trying carefully to admit that she didn't agree with the conspiracy while refusing to disagree with her father publicly.

"Ivanka’s silence is perhaps the least surprising," wrote Hugo Lowell in The Guardian after reviewing the documentary. "The film recalls how, at a campaign rally in Georgia on 4 Jan., Ivanka swerved past the election fraud conspiracy, allowing Don Jr to seize the opportunity to outflank her and impress his father. The Jan. 6 committee has also heard Ivanka testify that she accepted attorney general William Barr’s assessment that the election was free and fair."



When testifying before the House Select Committee under oath, Ivanka Trump explained that she agreed with the assessment outlined by Attorney General Bill Barr that there was no fraud in the 2020 election. When asked about it by filmmaker Alex Holder, she orchestrated a careful dodge.

"As the president has said, every single vote needs to be counted and needs to be heard. And he campaigned for the voiceless," Ivanka said.

Washington Post reporter Phil Rucker, who penned a successful book on the 2020 election with Carol Leonig, explained of Ivanka, "She was very uncomfortable with the president’s lie after the election but she would never utter anything herself to establish that disagreement."

After her father's loss in 2020, news surfaced about Ivanka's own political ambitions, and her hope to be the first female president. Former friends, colleagues and associates noted at the time that Ivanka would be working try to build up her influence in the Republican Party, said the Washington Post.

“I think she’d want to be the [first] female president,” said Marissa Velez Kraxberger, a film producer who worked for Ivanka for two years at her now-defunct company. “I don’t think she’s actually ever had any interest in fashion but everything was an angle to gain more power in whatever possible way.”

Since leaving the White House, Ivanka and her husband and former senior White House adviser Jared Kushner, set up their home in southern Florida, where Ivanka has shown photos of herself volunteering.

"Everyone is saying that she’s running for office, and that’s the ultimate compliment for her," said one source from her New York social circle. "Her recent stance as pro-life was making her ambitions very clear that she is laying the groundwork."

Michael Cohen doesn't think it's likely to happen.

"There’s too much potential dirt that she doesn’t want released," he told the Post at the time. "It’s easy to say, 'I‘m doing this, I’m doing that,’ but it’s different to put your entire life out there for the media to excoriate you."