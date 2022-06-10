Ivanka Trump 'accepted' Bill Barr's assessment that her father had fairly lost the 2020 election: J6 hearing

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) used several videos of testimony from lawyers of President Donald Trump's campaign and his attorney genera, Bill Barr, that there was no truth to the allegations of election fraud.

Among those that the committee spoke to was Ivanka Trump, a top aide to the president in the White House, and the president's daughter.

Among the things that she told the committee, Ms. Trump explained that Attorney General Bill Barr made it clear that the president had lost the election and that there was nothing corrupt about the election.

Ms. Trump said that she respected Barr and believed his assessment.

"How did that affect your perspective about the election when Barr made that statement?" the legal team asked Ms. Trump.

"It affected my perspective. I respect Attorney General Barr. So, I accepted what he said and what he was saying."

