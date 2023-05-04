Ivanka's emails are a leading focus of Trump Org fraud investigation: report

According to a Forbes report on the $250 million tax fraud investigation of the Trump Organization investigation being conducted by New York Attorney General Letitia James, questions are being raised about Ivanka Trump's email habits.

On Wednesday, Forbes reported that the Trump Org is not being forthcoming with internal documents that were supposed to be turned over to investigators, which has led to the attorney general’s office asking Judge Arthur Engoron to step in and set a deadline to comply.

Of note, Forbes' Zach Everson wrote, was the startling lack of Ivanka Trump emails that have been turned over.

According to the report, "The [AG's] letter notes a significant decline in emails turned over from Ivanka Trump, dropping from an average of 1,200 emails per month in the first nine months of 2014 to just 37 emails a month in 2016. The attorney general’s office asked Ivanka’s lawyers about the issue and was unimpressed by their response."

The Attorney General's office explained to the judge, “Not only have defendants failed to offer any substantive response to this inquiry, but there have been no documents produced by Ms. Trump."

It should be noted that Ivanka Trump recently retained her own counsel -- separating herself from the rest of the family.