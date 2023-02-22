Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner subpoenaed to testify before federal grand jury over Jan. 6

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have been subpoenaed by the special counsel to testify before a federal grand jury about former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election's results. The New York Times reports.

Special Counsel Jack Smith's subpoena of the pair is signal as to how deep the investigation has gone into Trump's inner circle.

"The disclosure about the subpoena comes two weeks after it was revealed that Mr. Smith had subpoenaed former Vice President Mike Pence to testify before the grand jury. Mr. Pence plans to fight the subpoena, invoking his role as the president of the Senate to argue that it violates the "speech or debate" clause of the Constitution," The Times' report stated.

"It is unclear whether Mr. Trump will seek to block Ms. Trump and Mr. Kushner from testifying on the grounds of executive privilege, as he has tried with some other witnesses. Both of them served as White House officials in the Trump administration. Mr. Trump declined to try to stop them from testifying before the House special committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack and what led to it."

Both Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have already testified before the Jan. 6 committee.

Read the full report over at The New York Times.