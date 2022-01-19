Ivanka Trump 'caused misleading financial statements to be submitted to Deutsche Bank': NY AG

Former White House advisor Ivanka Trump is accused of misleading Deutsche Bank and the federal government in court documents filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
After Donald Trump, Ivanka, and Donald Trump, Jr. sought to quash a subpoena, James filed a 115-page motion arguing why all three should be compelled to testify.
James says Ivanka worked as an agent of her father in her role as executive vice president for development and acquisitions at the Trump Organization.
"Until January 2017, Ms. Trump was a primary contact for the Trump Organization’s largest lender, Deutsche Bank. In connection with this work, Ms. Trump caused misleading financial statements to be submitted to Deutsche Bank and the federal government," James wrote.
The allegation is over documents submitted to the bank over Trump's Doral golf course and Trump International Hotel and Tower Chicago along with General Services Administration as part of Trump's lease of the old post office in DC that became Trump International Washington.
New York vs. the Trump Organization.Screengrab.