Weisselberg indictment included hints Ivanka Trump could be charged with similar crimes: former Manhattan prosecutor
Fox News screenshot

Appearing on MSNBC on Friday afternoon, a former prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney's office explained that there are hints in the 15 count indictment handed down against Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg that indicate that Donald Trump's children Don Jr., Ivanka and Eric could also see charges in the future.

Speaking with host Chris Jansing, Rebecca Roiphe focused on the future of Ivanka Trump due to previous reports of compensation she received as a consultant for the company at the same time she was employed as an executive, which could lead to an indictment of her own.

"Late last year the DA, his office, listed reports on tax write-offs on millions of dollars in consulting fees paid to an LLC set up for the three adult children, but those adult children were not mentioned in the indictment. Does that mean they're in the clear? What do you read into that?" host Jansing asked.

"I don't think it necessarily means they're in the clear," Roiphe replied. "There are certainly some allegations in the indictment that look very much like the public reporting on the consulting fees paid to Ivanka Trump."

"What the district attorney is planning to do with the [inaudible] in public -- it's a little bit hard to tell," she continued. "But we can see at least they were included in similar allegations and were included in this charging document. It may be those are going to come or might not be. It's hard to tell. I think standing alone, that wouldn't be enough to bring an indictment against Ivanka Trump. But if there are other criminal activities she's been involved with, I don't see why the DAs office wouldn't charge her for that."

Watch below:


MSNBC 07 02 2021 10 06 37 youtu.be

