Conservative faces furious backlash for complaining about Ivanka Trump’s video testimony
A conservative editor complained that Ivanka Trump's video testimony should not have been included in the first public hearing of the House select committee, and he was met with a swift fact check.

Rich Lowry, the editor in chief of the conservative National Review, griped that Ivanka Trump's testimony was intended to embarrass her and did not serve an investigative function.

"The Ivanka Trump clip has gotten a lot of attention, but its inclusion was entirely gratuitous and clearly meant simply to embarrass her — a committee purportedly devoted to saving our democracy shouldn’t be so petty and should do better," Lowry tweeted.

Donald Trump's eldest daughter testified before congressional investigators about the effort to overturn the former president's election loss, and lawmakers showed portions of the interview Thursday showing that Ivanka Trump agreed with former attorney general William Barr that the 2020 election was lawful and legitimate.

Lowry's tweet prompted hundreds of reactions on the social media platform, with many people disagreeing with him.

"Is there a person who was politically & personally closer to the former president? Multiple Trump officials cited Ivanka as the only one who could convince him of things & who often worked to do so. Her view on the orienting claim of his presidency post 11/20 is irrelevant?" replied John Dickerson of CBS News.

"Seems like a stronger case for the Jared clip, as fascinating as it was... fascinating because if your top lawyer is always threatening to resign it maybe suggests your heading is askew. Also, isn’t concern about overthrow of an election a legitimate thing to resign over?" Dickerson continued.

Georgetown professor Don Moynihan added: "We are expected to treat Trump family members who worked with the President and took an oath to defend the constitution as real public officials, right until the moment it becomes inconvenient for them."

"WTF, seriously? This is your take?" said another Twitter user.

"This tweet is gratuitous. But I know you are petty you cannot do better," said another.

Ivanka's statement apparently angered her father, who posted on Truth Social the following morning that his daughter was "checked out" after the election and attacked Barr for refusing to help overturn the loss, and Lowry was reminded why investigators found her comments relevant to the Jan. 6 probe.

"Watching these guys fumble for an angle in the wake of last night's hearing is pretty funny, and a good sign that the hearing itself was effective," said author Christopher Ingraham in response to Lowry's tweet.

