Ivanka Trump in talks to testify before Jan. 6 committee despite her father's gripes: report
Ivanka Trump, the daughter and former White House adviser to Donald Trump, is considering appearing before the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to discuss what led up to the attack.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Ms. Trump or her lawyers are in preliminary conversations with the committee. She was requested to cooperate last month, but she hasn't been subpoenaed yet.

"Ms. Trump was one of several aides who tried and failed to persuade Mr. Trump that day to call off the violence that ultimately injured more than 150 police officers and sent lawmakers and the vice president, Mike Pence, fleeing for their lives," said the report.

The Times noted that Donald Trump has complained that the committee wants to hear testimony from his children. Very, very unfair,” he told the Washington Examiner. "They are using whatever powers they have. They couldn't care less. They are vicious people."

In chief of staff Mark Meadows' recent book, the former Republican Congressman revealed that he raced to Ms. Trump's West Wing office twice begging her to help him convince the president to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol and law enforcement.

“Ivanka Trump is in discussions with the committee to voluntarily appear for an interview,” a spokeswoman for Trump told the Times.

Ms. Trump has also faced subpoenas from the Washington, D.C. case investigating the Trump Presidential Inaugural Committee. She also lost her attempt to quash a subpoena for the New York attorney general's case investigating fraud at the Trump Organization.

