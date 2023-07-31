Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner may be rethinking their exit from politics as Trump builds GOP lead

Now that Donald Trump is building a commanding lead over the Republican primary field, his daughter and son-in-law are reportedly rethinking their exit from politics.

Trumpworld sources say Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have been living at their cottage on the grounds of Bedminster, and they've made their presence felt among campaign staffers after announcing in November they were staying out of the ex-president's re-election campaign to focus on family and business, reported Vanity Fair.

“They’ve been spotted more frequently this summer,” said one top campaign strategist. “They’ve made it clear they’re supportive. They pop into meetings to say hi."

The couple isn't acting in any official capacity and only engaging as the former president's family members, but they're repeating a habit from their White House days of disappearing during low points and claiming credit for victories.

“Now that the president is 40 points ahead, of course Jared is pretending he’s involved," said a former Trump administration official. "If he’s president again, Jared needs to protect his turf, especially in the Middle East."

A source close to Kushner insisted he had no interest in returning to politics and was "laser focused" on his private equity business, but that might change if he has a chance to return to a White House role.

“Everyone loves a winner!” said one former Trump 2020 campaign adviser .