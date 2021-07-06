Ivanka Trump could be the next to flip on her father -- here's why
Ivanka Trump via YouTube screenshot

Mary Trump believes her cousin Ivanka is much more likely to flip on former president Donald Trump than the family's now-indicted chief financial officer.

The Trump Organization and its longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg were indicted last week by a grand jury in New York, but Donald Trump's estranged niece told The Daily Beast's "New Abnormal" podcast that Ivanka Trump poses an even greater threat to the twice-impeached one-term president.

"She's much less likely to stay loyal than Allen Weisselberg," said Mary Trump, whose tell-all book exposed the family's long-running tax avoidance schemes and other intimate details about her estranged relatives.

She explained that Ivanka Trump has more to gain by flipping on her father if she joins Weisselberg under indictment.

"Allen had a pretty cushy gig where he was," Mary Trump said, "and I think kind of in the grand scheme of things, as counterintuitive as this might sound, I think Ivanka has, one, more to lose and, two, more to hang onto. Her husband's family is legitimately very wealthy."

Mary Trump said her own experience with the family is part of the same fraudulent pattern covered in the indictments.

"The kind of fraud that's being alleged here is exactly the kind of thing my aunts and uncles did to me," she said. "Patterns strongly imply intent, right?"

After her own father, Fred Trump, died when she was a teenager, Mary Trump said Donald Trump and her other uncles and aunts set up a shell company that she says siphoned off money from her inheritance and also devalued the family business to avoid nearly $500 million in estate taxes.

"I think my case also sets a precedent for what the fraud case is hopefully going to show," she said.

