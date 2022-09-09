Watch: Trump taken aback after reporter asks about Ivanka being his next vice president
Former President Donald Trump has said that he will not pick his daughter Ivanka to be his running mate in a potential 2024 campaign for president.

Speaking to India's NDTV, Trump said that he plans to make an announcement about a potential presidential run soon, adding that people will be "very happy" with his announcement.

When asked about the possibility of his eldest daughter being his running mate, Trump emphasized that Ivanka would not be among the choices.

"Ivanka? My daughter? Never thought of that one," Trump said. "I've never even heard but that's an interesting idea.

"That one I have not heard of, but she's a very capable person that I can tell you. But no, I have not heard that one," the former president added.

Reports of Trump considering Ivanka first surfaced during the 2016 campaign. Other reports said she shot down the idea. Trump has previously denied that any of the reports are true.

