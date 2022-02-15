South Dakota GOP approves bill to allow ivermectin prescriptions -- which are already legal in the state

Lawmakers in the South Dakota Legislature passed a bill declaring that the anti-parasite drug ivermectin can be prescribed in the state.

But as the Grand Forks Herald points out, the bill is largely symbolic since it's already legal to prescribe the drug to fight intestinal worms.

"It's a drug, just like any other drug that's out there," said Rep. Taffy Howard, R-Rapid City. "This is legislation ensuring doctors have the freedom to ... treat their [patients] best."

Howard put forward the bill as a medical freedom option that aims to embolden doctors whom she thinks are hesitant to treat COVID-19 with ivermectin out of fear of backlash.

READ MORE: 'Not honest': CNN fact checker calls out Fox News for falsely claiming Canadians love anti-vax 'Freedom Convoy'

"The association representing the state's doctors opposed the bill last week in committee, noting ivermectin is a drug with little, if any use to fight COVID-19. The FDA, similar to ivermectin's manufacturer, have encouraged COVID-19 vaccinations to fight the coronavirus," the Grand Forks Herald reports. "Ivermectin is largely used in the U.S. to treat worms in livestock. But many individuals have become convinced that ivermectin is an appropriate therapeutic for COVID-19."

Read the full report over at the Grand Forks Herald.

IN OTHER NEWS: Miami Beach police accidentally hand out fliers promoting Trump campaign merchandise