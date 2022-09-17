Former Trump aide claims Mark Meadows could be cooperating with DOJ more than we know
Donald Trump's former White House director of strategic communication suggested on CNN that Mark Meadows is actively cooperating with the Department of Justice.

Alyssa Farah Griffin was interviewed on Friday by CNN's Erin Burnett.

"I do think what's interesting about this is it signals that Meadows is -- I think that he's probably cooperating more than we realize with the Department of Justice," Griffin said.

"Okay," Burnett replied. "So if that's the case, that means that he is, what, maybe trying to make up for things like this? Or, I mean, who knows? Do you think it's possible that he is now cooperating a lot more maybe, in part, because of a statement like that, which was, at best, clueless and lazy and at worst a lie?"

"I think so," Griffin responded. "And also the fact that we haven't heard him on the airwaves trying to defend Trump or anything like it."

"So I think they have reached out to him and then he's either cooperating because he's a direct witness or he's cooperating because he has a certain level of criminal jeopardy," Griffin explained. "And the implications go beyond Mar-a-Lago because if he is cooperating and flips, that might implicate President Trump and all sorts of things with respect to Jan. 6, because I think he'd be a key witness against him."

