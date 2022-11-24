Pence’s J6 testimony could make things worse for Trump: Mick Mulvaney says it is a ’big deal'

Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney offered his analysis after The New York Times reported the Department of Justice is seeking testimony from former Vice President Mike Pence.

"Mr. Pence, according to people familiar with his thinking, is open to considering the request, recognizing that the Justice Department’s criminal investigation is different from the inquiry by the House Jan. 6 committee, whose overtures he has flatly rejected," the newspaper reported. "Mr. Pence was present for some of the critical moments in which Mr. Trump and his allies schemed to keep him in office and block the congressional certification of Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s victory. An agreement for him to cooperate would be the latest remarkable twist in an investigation that is already fraught with legal and political consequences, involving a former president who is now a declared candidate to return to the White House — and whose potential rivals for the 2024 Republican nomination include Mr. Pence."

On Wednesday evening, CNN's Erin Burnett interviewed Pence.

"So, how do you think the former vice president cooperating with a special counsel -- I mean, how does that change the potential 2024 landscape from a political perspective?" Burnett asked. "And does it change the criminal landscape for the former president?"

"Two different questions," Mulvaney replied.

"I think it does change the criminal landscape a little bit," he explained. "Mike Pence is a very credible guy, there's no question about it."

"That would change things, I think, for Donald Trump criminally just because Mike Pence, again, on the very, very inside talking to the president on the day of the riots," he said. "Again, I don't know if there's any evidence yet the president did anything criminal on that particular day, but if there is, Mike Pence might be the source of some of that evidence."

"So, it's a big deal, I think, for the former vice president of the United States to talk to the Department of Justice about the former president of the United States," Mulvaney said. "And does it change the political landscape? Probably not."

Watch below or at this link: