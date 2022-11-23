Justice Department wants to speak to Mike Pence about Jan. 6

Former Vice President Mike Pence has not yet been subpoenaed, but the Justice Department has reached out to his representatives to ask that he speak to them about his Jan. 6 experience, the New York Times reported.

Pence has published a book that gave little information about what he observed other than the admission that Donald Trump's lawyers made it clear that what he was doing wouldn't be upheld by the Supreme Court. He then later blame "bad advice from lawyers" for Trump's behavior.

"On Jan. 4, the president’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, summoned me to the Oval Office for a meeting with a long list of attendees, including the legal scholar John Eastman," Pence recalled. "I listened respectfully as Mr. Eastman argued that I should modify the proceedings, which require that electoral votes be opened and counted in alphabetical order, by saving the five disputed states until the end. Mr. Eastman claimed I had the authority to return the votes to the states until each legislature certified which of the competing slate of electors for the state was correct. I had already confirmed that there were no competing electors."

This happened prior to the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith under the leadership of Thomas Windom, one of the lead investigators, said the Times.

"The discussions about questioning Mr. Pence are said to be in their early stages. Mr. Pence has not been subpoenaed, and the process could take months, because Mr. Trump can seek to block, or slow, his testimony by trying to invoke executive privilege," said the report.

Other reports cite Trump calling Pence a "p*ssy" and a slew of other things. At the same time, Pence wasn't innocently standing up for democracy on principle. He was searching for a way to make it happen too, even going so far as to call Dan Quayle to ask for advice on what his role would be on Jan. 6.